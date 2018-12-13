Renault: no wrongdoing by Ghosn in compensation

FILE - In this May 12, 2016, file photo, Nissan Motor Co. President and CEO Carlos Ghosn speaks during a press conference in Yokohama, near Tokyo. The surprise arrest of Nissan Motor’s former chairman Ghosn is spurring speculation over corporate intrigue within the Japanese automaker. Many believe Ghosn’s critics within Nissan wanted to end its lopsided alliance with Renault SA of France. Renault owns 43 percent of Nissan, while Nissan owns 15 percent of Renault with no voting rights. Renault dispatched Ghosn to rescue Nissan in 1999. In recent years the tables have turned. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File) (AP)