Shootout Victory Gives Rays Fourth Straight Win

The Stingrays opened up the third period on the power play and it only took 12 seconds for them to increase their advantage to 2-0. Kozun took a pass from Leach and moved up the left wing and into the offensive zone. He then wasted no time moving the puck right to the low slot where Cherniwchan was wide open for his 10th goal of the season. The Hinton, Alta. native now leads SC in scoring with 25 points thru 26 games.