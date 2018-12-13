Teenage suspect dead after middle school shooting in Richmond, IN

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) - A spokesman for Indiana State Police says a teenage suspect killed himself inside an eastern Indiana middle school when he was confronted by officers during a shooting.
Police Sgt. John Bowling says a quick response by local police and staff at Dennis Intermediate School in Richmond prevented any other students from being injured Thursday morning.
Bowling says gunshots were fired during the incident, but he says couldn't immediately confirm how many or by whom. He said he also couldn't yet confirm whether the suspect was a student at the school or his age.
Students from the school were being bused to Richmond High School for parents to pick them up. The city is near the Indiana-Ohio state line about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Indianapolis.
