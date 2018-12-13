Unclaimed bikes left aboard CARTA buses to be given away

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Nominations are being accepted to receive a free, refurbished bicycle.
The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority and Affordabike refurbished 15 bicycles that were left on CARTA buses and never claimed.
They will be given to recipients who walk more than a quarter-mile to their bus stop or to their final destination.
To apply to receive a bicycle, message the CARTA Facebook page, tag @RideCARTA on Twitter, or email memerson@ridecarta.com by December 17.
