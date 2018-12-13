With future in limbo, public can weigh in on Cooper River Marina site

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -While its unclear what may be in the cards for the future of the Cooper River Marina, the public will have the chance to have their voice heard Thursday night concerning what happens next.
Charleston County Parks Department officials say everything is on the table for the site from a new park, to closing the marina or even leasing it to a third party. In the meantime, a plan for the site has been developed, which will be on display Thursday night.
County officials say the purpose of the meeting is to determine the public’s interest in “recreational opportunities” at the site. The marina, a 25-acre park, sits in the 1000 block of Juneau Avenue in North Charleston, just south of the old naval base. The parks department acquired the land for public use in 1995.
After the meeting, which runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the cafeteria of Military Magnet Academy (2950 Carner Ave.), the comments from the public will be evaluated with the hope of finalizing and adopting a master plan by mid-2019.
