DHEC confirms 11th flu-related death in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says 11 people have died from complications of the flu in South Carolina so far this season.
Among the 11 deaths, one was a child between the ages of 0 to 4 years old. Another victim was between the ages of 18 and 49; four victims were aged 50 to 64 and five were age 65 or older.
So far this flu season, 183 people in the state have gone to the hospital to be treated for the flu.
The state's first flu-related death was reported on Nov. 8 and that case was in the Lowcountry.
DHEC encourages everyone six months old or older to get a flu vaccine every years.
The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by the influenza virus. It can cause mild to severe illness and can be deadly - especially to vulnerable people, including those with certain chronic health conditions. Symptoms can include a sudden onset of fever, dry cough, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, sore throat, and nasal congestion or stuffiness.
In addition to receiving an annual flu vaccination, South Carolinians are encouraged to take the following everyday preventive measures:
- While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it. If a tissue is not available, use the crook of your elbow.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.
Earlier this week, doctors at the Roper St. Francis Northwoods ER said they have been “slammed” with cases of the flu or flu-like symptoms. Doctors there said it is not too late to get the flu shot as they worked to dispel common myths about the vaccine.
“The biggest [myth] is that you can actually get the flu from the flu shot,” Roper St. Francis ER physician Dr. Russell Allinder said.
Last year, the Lowcountry had almost 25,000 flu cases with more than 1,000 hospitalizations and 60 deaths. The peak season for the flu is late January into early February.
