‘Drug cocktail’ led to crash that injured two children on way to their grandma’s house

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) - Two young children were badly injured in a crash in Gastonia when a man charged with DWI, who a judge said took a “drug cocktail," rear-ended their car on the way to their grandmother’s house.
Wednesday the driver, 57-year-old Clifford Scoggin, appeared before Judge Caldwell charged with DWI and serious injury by vehicle in a December 20 crash that injured a 7-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy.
There were three vehicles involved in the wreck.
Police say Scoggin was driving a Dodge Ram when he rear-ended a Nissan Sentra, causing the Sentra to rear-end a Honda Pilot.
Eleven-year-old JaRyan Wright is still in the hospital months after the accident and can only lift one finger right now.
Judge Caldwell said that there are more elements to this case than just the DWI, like the victims being young, causing debilitating injury and causing a great risk of death to more than one person, that were negotiated by Scoggin’s attorney.
“Of all the people in the accident, you wind up the most unscathed,” said Judge Caldwell.
The accident happened just before 7 a.m. on December 20 when Amy Wright was on her way down Garrison Boulevard in Gastonia to drop the kids off at their grandma’s house.
“My grandson was my son. JaRyan spent a lot of time with me,” said Melissa Wright, Amy Wright’s mother.
The Wrights said JaRyan loves to play video games.
“JaRyan is very family oriented he loves to be around family,” said Amy Wright.
JaRyan, 11, and his 7-year-old sister, Nylah, were in the back seat of their Nissan stopped at a red light when 57-year-old Clifford Scoggin hit them from behind. Their mother says the kids were crushed into the backseat.
“Mr. Scoggin, how is it you felt you could go to work at 7 in the morning having ingested a drug cocktail of cocaine,” asked Judge Caldwell. “And Xanex, and I’m sorry what was the other drug?”
Amphetamine, according to a person in the courtroom.
After the crash JaRyan and Nylah were both rushed to the hospital. In the months since the crash, JaRyan is still at the hospital in rehab.
“Just to let us know he understands what we’re saying but he can’t speak,” said Amy Wright.
Before giving Scoggin a jail sentence Wednesday, the judge had a few other things to address with him.
“The strangulation case, that was in 2006, 10 years before that you feloniously assaulted a handicapped person. Was that our wife?”
Scoggin replied in affirmation, then the judge continued.
“What did you do to your handicapped wife?”
This court appearance was the first time the Wright family had heard about Scoggin’s “drug cocktail” contributing to the crash or about any of his previous charges.
“The way the judge came at him, he really couldn’t answer because he knew he was guilty of all of it’s not much that he could say,” said Amy Wright.
The judge sentenced Scoggin to 2 consecutive sentences with a minimum 25 months and max 39 months, which will come out to a total of 50-78 months or 4-6 years in prison.
The Wright family says they forgive him, but are still processing through and dealing with the tragedy of this case.
“I think he could have gotten a little bit more,” said Amy Wright.
Scoggin offered an apology directly to the family in the courtroom. Amy Wright says she believes he is sorry and forgives him.
“It’s a matter of time him getting out of prison and going back to his old ways. That’s how I feel,” said Melissa Wright.
JaRyan’s mother Amy said she spends each day at the hospital with her 11-year-old while he’s in rehab and has not been able to go back to work while supporting him.
She says JaRyan’s little sister who was also injured in the accident misses him very much and the whole family is praying he can come home soon.
