Missing 14-year-old found safe, 28-year-old man being charged in Rowan County disappearance

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Rowan County Thursday, was found and is safe Friday night, according to the sheriff’s office.
The minor was reported missing from her home on Melbourne Drive in China Grove around 3 a.m. Thursday after her parents discovered she was gone.
Friday, deputies said they were able to determine that she left her home to meet up with 28-year-old Jake Kelly.
The two traveled to Statesville together and were taken into custody Friday evening at a location in Charlotte.
Felony arrest warrants were obtained for Kelly in relation to the case.
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office detectives will transport both the teenager, and Kelly back to Rowan County to continue the investigation process into this case, to include interviews.
Kelly was charged with indecent liberties with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor upon his arrest. Additional charges for Kelly are probable moving forward.
On Sunday, Kelly was additionally charged with felony kidnapping, two charges of felony dissemination of obscene material to a minor and felony indecent liberties with children.
On Wednesday, Dec. 26, Kelly received further charges for 5 counts of disseminating obscene material to a minor as well as first-degree kidnapping.
The minor is safely in the custody of law enforcement, and is in good condition.
