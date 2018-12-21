Police found pistol, shell casings at scene of deadly shooting

Police say they found a .40 caliber pistol near a shed in the back yard of the home. They also found more than 30 spent .40 caliber and .223 shell casings in the road in front of the home, the report states. A supplemental incident report states another officer located a flashlight on a firearm rail system in the middle of the street in front of the home. A firearm rail system is a designed to allow devices to be mounted to firearms.