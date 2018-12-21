Police found pistol, shell casings at scene of deadly shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston Police investigating a deadly early-morning shooting at a home Thursday found more than 30 shell casings in the road in front of the home and a pistol in the back yard, an incident report states.
Police responded shortly before 1 a.m. to the 4900 block of Gaynor Road to a reported shooting. There, they found the victim, later identified as 29-year-old Odessa Fleming-Williams, dead of a gunshot wound inside the home, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.
An incident report states the responding officers arrived as two men were getting into a vehicle and it appeared they were leaving. Police say the men told them the victim was inside the home.
Police also identified family members who were at the scene and interviewed them about the circumstances. The report states Fleming-Williams’s children and grandparents were still in the back room of the home and were kept there by officers until her body could be moved from the scene.
Police say they found a .40 caliber pistol near a shed in the back yard of the home. They also found more than 30 spent .40 caliber and .223 shell casings in the road in front of the home, the report states. A supplemental incident report states another officer located a flashlight on a firearm rail system in the middle of the street in front of the home. A firearm rail system is a designed to allow devices to be mounted to firearms.
One man who had been seen walking around the area where the pistol was located was detained for questioning, the report states.
Police say they found bullet holes in the windshield of one vehicle and in the front passenger corner panel of a second vehicle.
The report states officers noted a security camera on the front of the shed that was pointed toward the road and may have recorded the incident. It is not clear from the report whether officers have been able to obtain video from the camera.
Investigators believe Fleming-Williams was checking on her children inside the house after hearing the sound of gunfire when she was struck by a bullet that penetrated the home, according to North Charleston Police Maj. Scott Perry.
The investigation is ongoing.
