Beaufort deputies continue search for missing 18-year-old

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are searching for a missing teen whose car was found in a rural area of the county.
Malik Spencer, 18, of Lobeco, was reported missing Wednesday night by family members.
He had last been seen at his home at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday and did not show up for work on Wednesday morning, deputies say.
On Friday, deputies recovered Spencer’s Toyota Camry, but there was no sign of Spencer himself.
A spokesperson for Love House Ministries said Spencer is a member of their Youth Team, working with children at Love House Learning Academy during the summer as a mentor. The ministry held a prayer vigil for Spencer Friday night
Deputies say it is out of character for Spencer not to have made contact with his family and they are extremely concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 843-255-9462 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
