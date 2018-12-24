Woman charged for shooting 6 puppies to death, dumping them over embankment

MIDDLEBROOK, VA (WWBT) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office have charged a woman after six puppies were found shot to death in Middlebrook.
Deputies were called to the 200 Block of Troxel Gap Road last week for the report if six dogs that had been shot and killed.
When they arrived, they found the hound puppies dumped over a steep embankment with apparent gunshot wounds.
Betty G. Hemp, 39, of Middlebrook, was arrested and charged with six felony counts of animal cruelty and six counts of illegal dumping.
Their estimated ages were four to six months.
She was released on $2,500 unsecured bond.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.