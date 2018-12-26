The Latest: Dim prospect for ending shutdown soon

The Latest: Dim prospect for ending shutdown soon
December 26, 2018 at 2:33 PM EST - Updated December 26 at 7:03 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the government shutdown (all times local):

6 p.m.

The partial government shutdown appears no closer to resolution.

Lawmakers are away from Washington for the holidays and have been told they will get 24 hours' notice before having to return for a vote. And although the Senate is slated to come into session Thursday afternoon, few senators are expected to be around for it. After a weekend and two holiday days for federal employees, Wednesday was the first regularly scheduled workday affected by the shutdown.

The federal budget impasse is over President Donald Trump's push for money to build a border wall. The standoff with Democrats has been hardening and threatens to carry on into January.

Pedestrians walk past the tiny Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park in Seattle's historic Pioneer Square neighborhood, posted with a closed sign as part of the federal government shutdown, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. The shutdown started Saturday when funding lapsed for nine Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) (AP)

___

2:25 p.m.

A driver enters the parking area at Mount Rushmore National Memorial near Keystone, S.D., on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. Park roads and grounds at Mount Rushmore National Memorial remain open to visitors, but there are no National Park Service-provided visitor services at Mount Rushmore during the government shutdown. (Ryan Hermens/Rapid City Journal via AP) (AP)

President Donald Trump says he'll do "whatever it takes" to get funding for border security, signaling no end in sight to the partial government shutdown.

Trump declined to tell reporters Wednesday what amount of wall funding he would accept to end the shutdown. Instead he cast blame on Democrats and said "the American public is demanding a wall."

Jimmy Taylor of the Department of Public Works collects trash at the National Mall in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. According to the National Park Service, several partner organizations will assist with trash collection while National Park Service staff are furloughed because of the partial government shutdown but this may not occur in all areas or at the same frequency as when the government is open. Christmas has come and gone but the partial government shutdown is just getting started. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (AP)

Trump spoke to reporters who traveled with him to Iraq.

Trump has requested $5 billion for the wall, an amount Democrats have rejected. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer has said the wall funding will "never pass the Senate" and urged Trump to abandon the request so the government can be funded.

People visit the Capitol as a shutdown affecting parts of the federal government appeared no closer to ending, with President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats locked in a hardening standoff over border wall money, in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (AP)

The shutdown started Saturday after funding lapsed for nine Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies. Roughly 420,000 workers were deemed essential and are working unpaid, while 380,000 were furloughed.

___

Frankie Braxton of the Department of Public Works collects trash at the National Mall in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. According to the National Park Service, several partner organizations will assist with trash collection while National Park Service staff are furloughed because of the partial government shutdown but this may not occur in all areas or at the same frequency as when the government is open. Christmas has come and gone but the partial government shutdown is just getting started. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (AP)

12:10 a.m.

Christmas has come and gone but the partial government shutdown is just getting started.

REI Co-op customers stand near an unstaffed ranger station kiosk, closed as part of the federal government shutdown, inside the flagship store Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Seattle. The desk is normally staffed by rangers who provide recreational information and passes for public lands in Washington state as part of a partnership with the National Park Service, US Forest Service, Washington State Parks, and REI. The shutdown started Saturday when funding lapsed for nine Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) (AP)

Wednesday brings the first full business day after several government departments and agencies closed up over the weekend due to a budgetary stalemate between President Donald Trump and Congress.

And there is no end in sight.

Nestor Marquez prepares to throw a snowball during a snowball fight with his children, from right, Jocelynn, 15, and Jon, 11, and family friend Anthony Zahn, left, 11, all of Chicago, at Mount Rushmore National Memorial near Keystone, S.D., on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. Park roads and grounds at Mount Rushmore National Memorial remain open to visitors, but there are no National Park Service-provided visitor services at Mount Rushmore during the government shutdown. (Ryan Hermens/Rapid City Journal via AP) (AP)

So far, the public and federal workers have largely been spared inconvenience and hardship because government is closed on weekends and federal employees were excused from work on Christmas Eve and Christmas, a federal holiday. The shutdown began at midnight last Friday.

Trump said Tuesday that the closed parts of the government will remain that way until Democrats agree to wall off the U.S.-Mexico border to deter criminal elements. But Democrats see the border wall as wasteful and ineffective.

Tourists to Independence National Historical Park line up to peer through a window of the closed building housing the Liberty Bell, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Philadelphia. The building is closed due to the partial government shutdown. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (AP)