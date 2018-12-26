Lowcountry Bojangles’ restaurants to donate portion of sales to fallen firefighter’s family

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Five Charleston-area Bojangles' restaurants plan to donate a portion of their sales to the family of a fallen volunteer firefighter on Friday.
From 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 4, the five locations will donate 10 percent of their sales to the family of Katie Dube, according to a tweet from the restaurant’s account.
The locations are:
- 1644 Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
- 740 Folly Road, Charleston
- 121 Main Road, Johns Island
- 2508 Ashley Phosphate Road, Charleston
- 431 A 1/2 St James Ave, Goose Creek
Dube, a volunteer firefighter with the Cross Rural Fire Department and the Ashley River Fire Department, was killed in a traffic accident in Summerville on Nov. 28. She was driving with her two children when her vehicle was involved in a crash with an SUV and a concrete mixer.
Though Dube had not yet completed her studies to become a fully-credentialed firefighter, her department gave her a full firefighter funeral to honor her on Dec. 3.
Firefighters representing departments from across South Carolina gathered at Boone Hill Cemetery in Summerville to pay their respects to Dube and her family.
The procession traveled from the Knightsville United Methodist Church to the cemetery, where ladder trucks held a flag for the vehicles to pass below.
