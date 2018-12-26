‘It’s pretty neat:' Seal sightings on SC’s shores continue to mesmerize

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – For the fourth time in a week, a seal has come out of the ocean and onto Myrtle Beach’s shores.
Viewer Sarah Mattatha sent in video of a seal on the beach near 72nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach Wednesday afternoon.
The unlikely visitor is still garnering the attention of residents and visitors who can't seem to take their eyes off the sea animal.
Wednesday afternoon’s seal visit drew dozens of onlookers who watched from a distance. Many snapped photos to document what experts say is a rare sighting on Grand Strand beaches
“I’ve seen sharks and everything else but never this. It’s pretty neat,” said visitor Darrin Roach. “Kids liked it so thought we’d come out and get a few pictures of it.”
Previous seal sightings happened Sunday night just north of 76th Avenue North, on Saturday outside the Island Vista Resort and around 30th Avenue North on Dec. 19.
