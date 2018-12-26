Tips and reminders for returning those unwanted holiday gifts

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -The day after Christmas is a holiday itself. A holiday for returns. Maybe your husband didn’t get the right size, or your kids got you the same thing last year.
Regardless, the National Retail Federation predicts that about 20 percent of buyers will head back to the stores Wednesday to return gifts. According to a December survey from the federation, 27 percent will also use gift cards they received.
In any case, the most important thing to have is the receipt. Returns without a receipt usually means you won’t get your cash back just credit for the lowest sales price or in the worst case not return at all. The best thing to do is check the stores website for their policy before heading out the door to brace the crowds. Experts say the real key is to wait a few days. That way you avoid the crowds and give the employees a break to help you pick out the perfect item.
Also, don’t forget to bring some type of identification. If there are issues with the return, talk to the store’s manager politely. If you can’t return or exchange the gift, then consider donating it.
Always make sure to read the fine print on receipts and gift cards to avoid any hassle as well as any exclusions that may apply to the gift. There may also be fees associated with some gift cards, especially those associated with credit card companies. If you don’t want the gift card, some sites online offer to turn the card into cash too.
