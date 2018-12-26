Tips and reminders for returning those unwanted holiday gifts

In any case, the most important thing to have is the receipt. Returns without a receipt usually means you won’t get your cash back just credit for the lowest sales price or in the worst case not return at all. The best thing to do is check the stores website for their policy before heading out the door to brace the crowds. Experts say the real key is to wait a few days. That way you avoid the crowds and give the employees a break to help you pick out the perfect item.