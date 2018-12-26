Wall Street notches best day in 10 years in holiday rebound

University of Wisconsin football Team Captain Alec Ingold, second from right, and University of Miami football Team Captain Jaquan Johnson, right, ring the New York Stock Exchange opening bell, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. Their teams will play each other in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl, which will be played at New York's Yankee Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (AP)