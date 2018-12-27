Charleston police: Person shot while sitting inside car

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police are investigating after a person was shot while sitting inside a car in West Ashley early Thursday morning.
Officers responded to a shots fired call on Taborwood Circle in West Ashley around 2 a.m. and learned that two people were sitting inside a car when another car approached and opened fire, according to department spokeswoman Karen Nix.
The person who was shot was then taken to MUSC with non-life threatening injuries, Nix said. It was one of two shootings in West Ashley Thursday morning. Another happened less than two miles away on Ashley Hall Road.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200
