Community pulling together to help family after Christmas night fire destroys home

ADAMS RUN, SC (WCSC) - A family of five in Adams Run is without a home after a fire destroyed it on Christmas night.
Officials with Dorchester County Fire and Rescue say no one was inside the Geddisville Road home when the fire started. Fire crews say a child and multiple adults lived there.
The community is heartbroken, and relatives say the home has belonged to the family since the 1950s.
Fire crews say a neighbor called in the fire around 8 p.m. The fire was devastating, taking the roof and everything inside.
Nearly the only thing left standing is the brick frame.
Firefighters say when they arrived they could only tackle it from the outside because it was too dangerous to go inside. The home is located in a rural area with no fire hydrants nearby.
Fire crews used tankers to transport water from a nearby water source to fight the fire.
Fire officials say the Red Cross is assisting the family.
People who live in the area are family and now the community is pulling together to help the people who lived in this home recover from this loss.
St. Paul’s Fire District Chief Larry Garvin said the cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday. The St. Paul’s Fire District assisted Dorchester County.
