Congo police fire bullets, tear gas amid election protest

Angry protesters in Beni marched to the local election office demanding the right to vote on Sunday with the rest of the country. Others chanted for longtime President Joseph Kabila to go. Kabila has said he is stepping aside after the election, which has been delayed for more than two years amid sometimes deadly protests. He backs a ruling party candidate, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, but many Congolese believe Kabila will wield power behind the scenes.