Deputies: One dead in shooting at West Ashley apartment duplex

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - One man died early Thursday morning in a shooting at an apartment duplex in West Ashley, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Roger Antonio.
Deputies responded around 1 a.m. to the 1200 block of Ashley Hall Road. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after the shooting but later succumbed to his injuries, Antonio said.
Officers were seen placing multiple evidence markers in the front yard of the duplex with crime scene tape stretched across the area as well. Detectives and forensic investigators also responded to the scene.
The shooting was one of two in West Ashley Thursday morning. The other happened on Taborwood Circle less than two miles away.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.
