Popular former military chief jumps into politics in Israel

Israel is no stranger to such would-be saviors. In the 2013 elections, former TV anchor Yair Lapid came out of nowhere with his centrist Yesh Atid party to capture 19 seats and become Israel's second-largest faction. Last time, in 2015, Moshe Kahlon's economy-focused Kulanu became the unlikely kingmaker. Both, however, decided to join Netanyahu's coalition rather than oppose him and their years in the system have taken off some of the shine since then.