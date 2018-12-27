Markets roil, futures slump after Dow's record, one-day gain

On Wednesday, U.S. markets snapped a four-day losing streak and clocked their best day in more than 10 years as the Dow jumped 5 percent, or 1,086 points, to 22,878.45. Advisers to President Donald Trump said there were no plans to oust Fed chairman Jerome Powell, though his sentiment on the man he nominated, played out it tweets, seem as volatile as the stock markets. Strong holiday sales, up more than 5 percent during the holiday season in the U.S., also lifted spirits in the shortened trading week. Mastercard SpendingPulse said U.S. shoppers spent more than $850 billion this year.