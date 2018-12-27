Police search for man accused of selling drugs near school

Charles Heyward (Source: Charleston Police Department)
By live5-web staff | December 27, 2018 at 11:11 AM EST - Updated December 27 at 11:11 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston Police are seeking the public’s help to find a man who allegedly sold cocaine near a school.

Police say Charles Heyward, 35, is wanted for distribution of cocaine base and distribution in close proximity to a school.

Heyward is known to visit the Gadsen Green Housing Complex, Charleston Police say.

Heyward is 6 ft. tall, weighs 135 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on duty Charleston Police Central detective.

