UAE reopens embassy in Syrian capital closed in 2011

FILE - In this file photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA Dec. 16, 2018, Syrian President Bashar Assad, right, meets with Sudan's President Omar Bashir in Damascus, Syria. Syria said the United Arab Emirates will reopen its embassy in Damascus on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, for the first time in seven years, a reflection of improved relations between President Bashar Assad and some of his Arab foes as the war winds down. Bashir became the first Arab head of state to visit Syria since the start of the war. (SANA via AP, File) (AP)