Two Fort Mill men repair hundreds of broken bikes for charity

FORT MILL, SC (WBTV) - Two Fort Mill men have dedicated their time in retirement to repairing old bicycles for children and adults in need.
Ralph Doster began repairing a few bikes for his church, Carolina Cornerstone, in December of 2014. After seeing the expression on the children’s faces when they received the bikes, he knew he couldn’t stop.
“It just brings you flat to your knees knowing that you played a portion in this person’s life to help them out on something,” Doster said.
Four years later, he and his friend Al Barfield have repaired more than 1200 bicycles. They’ve donated them to local organizations like The Dream Center in Charlotte, as well as to the homeless and people living in impoverished areas.
“We even brought more than 100 bikes to Elkhorn, Kentucky and give away the areas up there where the coal mines, those kids really don’t have anything,” Barfield said.
They say the reaction they get from those who receive the bikes keeps them going, but they also say God plays a big role in their work. For example, whenever they seem to be low on bikes or parts, shortly after a donation will come in. They believe its an act of God.
“We’re doing something that is pleasing, I believe, to God,” Doster said.
They are hoping that by lending a hand to others through repairing bikes, it will create a ripple effect for years to come.
“Maybe one of these days he’ll see there’s somebody that needs something, and say I’ll help them,” Barfield said.
They are always looking for broken bikes to repair, even if they are beyond repair. Doster and Barfield will use the parts from unrepairable bikes for others. If you would like to donate to the nonprofit you can visit them at 10933 Barberville Road Fort Mill, SC 29707
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.