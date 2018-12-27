Unsettled weather pattern moving back into the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Get ready for lots of clouds and occasional rainfall now through New Year’s Day! An unsettled weather pattern is moving into the Southeast and the first sign of it arrived in the form of clouds this morning. A few spotty showers are possible today with a better rain chance arriving tonight and on Friday. The bulk of the rain will move offshore on Saturday as a cold front stalls off of our coastline. With the front nearby, clouds and a few showers will linger through the weekend and New Year’s holiday. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm through the period in the 60s and 70s.