White shark named 'Hilton’ pings close to Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, SC (WCSC) - No need to cue the Jaws theme music, but a White Shark did ping close to Folly Beach on Wednesday according to OCEARCH, which tracks the movements of many sharks off the coast of the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
“Hilton” pinged at 4:21 a.m. on Wednesday morning, It was the first time the shark has been on the continental shelf in more than month, according to a post on the group’s Facebook page.
They theorized that Hilton may be working his way south back to the gulf where the shark has been seen in the past. According to Hilton’s track, he has traversed the coast of the Atlantic even up near Canada, but has also pinged in the Florida panhandle.
If it were the summer months, a shark right off the coast might be more cause for more concern, but perhaps not as much in January.
