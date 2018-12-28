After N. Charleston death ruled suspicious, police open homicide investigation

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston police say a suspicious death that was initially reported as a man taking his own life is now being investigated as a homicide.
Officers responded to the 3400 block of Navajo Street Wednesday morning around 1 a.m. and found a man dead on the front porch with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police department spokesman Spencer Pryor.
Pryor cited the victim’s girlfriend, who said she was talking with her boyfriend when he walked out the front door of a house, then a a gunshot was heard a short time later and the man was found on the porch.
During a search warrant of the house, officers found marijuana and pills, then charged Kwantice Ravenel with possession with intent to distribute a schedule four drug.
