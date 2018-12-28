2 charged after Berkeley Co. deputies find drugs during traffic stop

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Two people are facing charges after Berkeley County deputies say they found drugs in their car and house.
Thomas and Celeste Ward with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Goose Creek police and Berkeley County deputies both responded to a house in the 400 block of S. Pandora Drive Thursday because of complaints made about drugs, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Hannah Moldenhauer.
Deputies saw Thomas Ward leave the house in a car and stopped him a short time later with marijuana, Moldenhauer said.
Back inside the house, deputies found 16 plastic bags of heroin, six plastic bags of meth, 39 Zubsolv pills, six suboxone films and a .38 pistol, according to Moldenhauer.
