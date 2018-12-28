Charleston police implement gender identity training

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Roughly four months after the assault of a transgender woman in downtown Charleston brought the relationship between the city’s police department and the LGBTQ community to the forefront, the department announced Friday that all new hires moving forward will receive gender identity training.
In-house training was conducted for current employees back in October and the first group of new hires received the training on Wednesday.
“The men and women of the Charleston Police Department will always work to educate ourselves thoroughly, intentionally and consistently, so we are most capable of treating everyone with the highest levels of dignity and respect, while best meeting the needs of persons of all races, beliefs and backgrounds," Charleston police chief Luther Reynolds said. "We are excited this is another step in achieving the best outcomes possible.”
The training covers gender identity terms and concepts, the department’s fair and impartial policing policy, microaggressions and implicit bias issues. The training is the work of a collaboration between the “We Are Family” group, Alliance for Full Acceptance and the department.
AFFA also held a town hall event with the department in September, which Reynolds attended, in order to hear the concerns of the LGBTQ community. It was at that town hall event where Reynolds announced that an arrest had been made in connection with the initial assault case which spurred the further conversation.
