Charleston police officer resigns following arrest for DUI following 2-car wreck

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Charleston police officer who was arrested and charged for DUI in a two-car accident has resigned.
Officials with the Charleston Police Department announced Friday afternoon that Officer Steven Burgess resigned from his position.
According to police, Burgess was off-duty at the time of the crash.
“As a result of his arrest he was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation by the Charleston Police Department Professional Standards Office,” CPD officials said."While the internal process was being conducted Officer Burgess submitted his resignation from employment effective Thursday, December 27th."
The investigation began when emergency dispatchers received a call from a citizen last Friday afternoon reporting that an officer in a marked Charleston police patrol car was driving erratically on Highway 61.
Charleston police officials say they determined the driver to be Burgess based on information provided by dispatch.
Authorities say officers were unsuccessful in locating Burgess at that time.
According to police, it appears Burgess then drove to his Dorchester County home, parked his police patrol car and drove away in his personal vehicle.
Authorities say he was subsequently involved in a two car collision on Highway 61 near the Legend Oaks subdivision.
He was arrested on scene and later charged with DUI.
There were no reported injuries from that collision.
“Please remember that the holiday season is one of the deadliest times for impaired driving collisions,” Charleston police officials said in a statement."We encourage you to use extreme caution on the highways in the coming extended holiday weekend and report suspected impaired driving when you see it by dialing 911. Our mission is to have everyone Arrive Alive."
