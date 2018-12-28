Coroner identifies man who died following shooting at W. Ashley home

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who died after he was shot while he was taking out the trash at a West Ashley home.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says 39-year-old Aubrey Zanders of Goose Creek died at MUSC from his injuries.
Around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Charleston County deputies responded to the 1200 block of Ashley Hall Road for a reported shooting. When deputies arrived they saw Charleston police officers helping the victim who was suffering from gunshot wounds.
EMS crews arrived and transported the victim to MUSC in serious condition.
The victim later succumbed to his injuries.
A witness said the victim told her he was taking out the trash when he was confronted by two unknown black males. An incident report states, the victim said he was shot several times.
Investigators found shell casings in the back porch area and front yard. The witness told deputies she heard four gunshots.
The shooting was one of two in West Ashley Thursday morning. The other happened on Taborwood Circle less than two miles away.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.
