Franklin attorney: $3 million in back taxes paid to IRS

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017 file photo, Aretha Franklin attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 25th Anniversary Gala in New York. An attorney representing the estate of the late Queen of Soul says at least $3 million in back taxes have been paid to the IRS since Franklin's death this summer in her Detroit apartment. David Bennett tells The Associated Press on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, that Franklin's estate is being audited by the IRS, which he says filed a claim this month in a county probate court north of Detroit. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File) (Andy Kropa)