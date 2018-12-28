Heavy rain causes some Belk Bowl events to be canceled

CHARLOTTE, NC (WCSC) - With a couple inches of rain expected in Charlotte, all of Friday’s scheduled Belk Bowl fan events have been canceled.
The official pep rally at Trade and Tryon was set to start at 5 p.m. That has been canceled.
Also, Fan Central was scheduled for 7 p.m. and will no longer be happening.
All this rain though did not affect preparations at the Bank of America Stadium where the game will be held.
Officials at the stadium said there were no delays or set-up complications because of the poor weather conditions.
The field was painted all day Monday, and then the 50-yard line sod was removed and replaced with the Belk Bowl logo.
And some good news for fans heading up to the game, the Belk Bowl FanFest is still on for Saturday at 9 a.m. outside the stadium.
Kick off is set for noon on Saturday.
