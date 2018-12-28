Jackpot for final Mega Millions drawing of 2018 grows to $370 million

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The final Mega Millions drawing of 2018 is Friday night and now has a jackpot of $370 million.
That’s nowhere close to the $1.6 billion jackpot earlier this year, that remains unclaimed.
No one match the numbers 2, 8, 42, 43, 50 and Mega ball 6 that were picked Christmas night. The jackpot increased to $348 million after no one won, then increased to $370 million on Friday.
The drawing will be held Friday night.
Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands.
