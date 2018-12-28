Global stocks gain after Wall Street rally, Japan falls

WALL STREET: U.S. stocks staged a last-minute turnaround that put the market on track to end the volatile week with a gain. That followed its best day in 10 years. Health care and technology companies, banks and industrial stocks accounted for much of the gains. The S&P 500 rose 0.9 percent, the Dow gained 1.1 percent and the Nasdaq composite added 0.4 percent. The downturn that began in October has intensified this month, erasing the market's 2018 gains and nudging the S&P 500 closer to its worst year since 2008. Stocks are on track for their worst December since 1931.