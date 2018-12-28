Lowcountry authorities to combat drunk driving with weekend checkpoints, patrols

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Multiple law enforcement agencies throughout the Lowcountry are planning checkpoints this upcoming weekend in an effort to stop people from driving drunk on the weekend before New Year’s Eve.
The enforcement is part of the “target zero” campaign with more than 12,000 officers in South Carolina working together to arrest impaired drivers during the holiday season. Police in Charleston advise that you should plan in advance to use a designated driver, call a cab, or use a rideshare service if possible.
Below are the announced checkpoint locations from various agencies.
- Dorchester County deputies say they will be doing numerous checkpoints from Friday through Monday at various times in the following locations: 9000 block of Dorchester Road in North Charleston, Windsor Hill Blvd. and Ashley Phosphate Road, Ladson Road near Summerville and North Charleston, Wallace Ackerman Road near Summerville and North Charleston, Miles Road and Judith Drive near Summerville, 200 block of Orangeburg Road near Summerville, Parsons Road and Central Avenue in Summerville, Highway 61, Highway 27 in Ridgeville, Highway 78 and Maple Street, Interstates 26 and 95. Deputies will check for a valid driver’s license, possible impairment, seat belt use, proper child restraints and any other violations that may be visible. Motorists are urged to used caution when traveling in these areas and remain alert for the presence of law enforcement officers.
- Mount Pleasant police say they will have a checkpoint Friday night from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. on SC 517 between Rifle Range Road and Hungryneck Blvd. They will also be stationed on Coleman Blvd. near Pelzer Drive from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. On New Year’s Eve, there will be a checkpoint from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Longpoint Road near Egypt Road.
- Charleston police say residents should see increased traffic enforcement throughout the weekend and plan to emply multiple checkpoints on Monday night during New Year’s Eve festivities.
If you spot a suspected drunk driver on the road, Lowcountry law enforcement asks that you call 911 or *HP to report the driver or vehicle immediately.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.