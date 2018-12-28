One hospitalized after shooting in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston police responded to a shooting Thursday night in the 2000 block of McMillan Avenue, according to department spokesman Spencer Pryor.
Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to Max’s Quick Stop for a gunshot victim, and the man was taken to MUSC in serious condition, Pryor said.
Officers were seen standing in the area with crime scene tape and evidence markers up in front of the building.
The call came in at 10: 37 p.m.
