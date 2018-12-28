Police investigating after man shows up with gunshot wound at MUSC

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston police are looking into what happened to a man who showed up at MUSC with a gunshot wound on Thursday night.
Officers responded to the downtown Charleston hospital where they found a man who said he was walking in the Rosemont area of the neck when he was shot once in the leg, according to police spokeswoman Karen Nix.
Nix said the injury was non-life threatening, but the investigation is ongoing and no other information is currently available.
Anyone with more information is asked to call the on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200.
