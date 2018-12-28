Police: Man with cocaine in pocket charged after going back to steal second TV from Walmart

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - A man who had already allegedly stolen one TV from Walmart was caught when he came back for seconds, according to police.
Police charged Brandon Mikel Jordan, 28, of the 1000 block of Family Circle in Rockwell, on Monday with misdemeanor larceny, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the report, Jordan had stolen TV from Walmart by putting in a shopping cart and walking out of the store. He put the TV in a car and left.
Jordan returned about three hours later, police say, put another TV in a shopping cart and tried to walk out. At that point he was stopped by an off-duty officer.
Powder cocaine and a syringe were found in his pocket, according to the report.
