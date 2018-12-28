Police release surveillance video from Summerville burglary

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Summerville Police released surveillance video Friday morning from one of four businesses that were burglarized over a six-day period.
The footage comes from the Kickin' Chicken on North Main Street, where police responded at approximatey 7 a.m. on Christmas Eve to a report of a robbery.
Police say a window that led to the patio had been shattered and a cash register was missing. Two bar stools had also been knocked on the floor, an employee told officers.
Video shows a hooded figure walking around on the restaurant's patio and peering inside the building. A second clip shows the same figure jumping over the bar then grabbing the cash register and fleeing with it.
The restaurant’s general manager told police the stolen cash register was empty.
Police investigated three other business burglaries reported between Dec. 21 and Wednesday. Investigators were working to determine if the burglaries are related.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Summerville Police at 843-871-2463 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
