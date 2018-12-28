Vlhova wins 1st World Cup GS, 1st-run leader Shiffrin 5th

"It's super cool," Shiffrin said about Vlhova's first win. "Petra is always pushing me. She has been pushing me in slalom for a long time. Now she is pushing me in GS. Especially this year, a lot of these races are really tight. Last year I was always thinking Vicky (Rebensburg) or Tessa (Worley) was going to win, this year it's Tessa or Vicky or Fede (Brignone) or Petra, there are a lot of girls."