Warm stretch of occasionally wet weather ahead!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A cold front pushing through the Southeast will move into our area late today bringing another round of showers, and perhaps a few thunderstorms. Ahead of the front, rain moved in early this morning but there will be plenty of breaks from the wet weather today. The late day round of rain will include the potential for a few gusty showers. One of the biggest stories of today will be the unseasonably warm weather. Temperatures started out nearly 30 degrees above normal this morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s over the next couple of days with the potential of near record highs by New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The cold front will stall out just offshore tonight and tomorrow keeping clouds and a few showers in the forecast this weekend. We still expect most of the weekend to be fairly dry. The rain chance looks like it will be very low for the New Year’s holiday with the next best chance of rain after today coming next Wednesday and Thursday.