34-year-old man identified in fatal Fairfield County crash

FAIRFIELD, SC (WIS) - One person has died after a single vehicle collision in Fairfield County.
The accident happened on Thursday around 7:15 p.m. on Hwy 215 South near Ladds Road. That location is 6.5 miles north of Jenkinsville.
The vehicle was going south on Hwy 215 when it went off the left side and struck several trees.
The driver of a 2005 Nissan Altima was injured and taken to Palmetto Health Richland. The passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to the hospital, where they later died.
Coroner Chris Hill identified 34-year-old Tamarkquay A. Coleman of Blair, SC as the deceased victim.
The accident remains under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
