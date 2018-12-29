Bulldogs’ Streak Snapped with 110-94 Loss to Longwood

Walton, in his second game after missing seven straight with an injury, hit 5 of 10 from 3-point range and all 10 of his free throws for the Lancers (10-5). Phillips finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Juan Munoz and Damarion Geter scored 10 each as Longwood made it to 10 wins under first-year coach Griff Aldrich faster than any other team in its 15-year Division I history.