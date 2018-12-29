Charleston Gamecock fans make their way to Charlotte

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Diehard Gamecock fans traveled to Charlotte for Saturday’s Belk Bowl where USC is fighting the Virginia Cavaliers.
“I’ll support them rain or shine,” Sherri Walker, a Gamecock fan from Charleston, said.
And Walker wasn’t joking. She drove up to Charlotte in the heavy rain to watch the game.
“I’ve been to two of the games this past season,” Walker said. “The first game we weren’t expecting rain. It was a monsoon. I couldn’t see the field, but I was still there to support them through the two lightning delays.”
Walker wasn’t the only one to make the drive. Dozens of fans made their way from the Lowcountry, including Jen Krizan, the president of the Charleston County Gamecock Club.
“I tried to find someone to host a watch party in Charleston, but everyone was coming to Charlotte,” Krizan said. “I think everyone is very excited and they want to be at the Belk Bowl and cheer on the Gamecocks.”
It’s the second year in a row the Gamecocks have made it to a bowl. They won last year’s Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida against the Michigan Wolverines.
“Being in back to back bowl games is really wonderful,” Arthur Nelson said. He’s a Gamecock fan and a graduate of Goose Creek High School. “It gives us a great entrance into the new year. It’s really great timing for us. It’s going to help with recruiting.”
The Belk Bowl is on Saturday, December 29th at noon.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.