Clemson, Notre Dame compete in ‘Battle of the Bands’

DALLAS (WCSC) - The first major fan event before the Cotton Bowl happened on Friday afternoon near AT&T Stadium.
Notre Dame and Clemson fans gathered at a venue called Texas Live! for a little friendly competition.
Hundreds of fans and students packed the plaza and for an hour the two bands, along with cheerleaders and color guard, went head to head.
The Tiger band played Tiger Rag but also played some favorites like “This is the Greatest Show” from The Greatest Showman and the crowd really enjoyed “Yeah” by Usher.
In the end, there was no winner and fans excitedly rushed inside to get out of the cold.
Clemson alumni will also gather at Texas Live! on Friday night for their own get-together before the big game on Saturday.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.