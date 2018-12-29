Unseasonably Warm Sunday & New Year’s!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A stuck front will keep plenty of clouds around into Sunday morning and the chance of a few showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s over the next couple of days with the potential of near record highs by New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Best chance of showers will be early Sunday morning to midday. Then look for some sunshine by Sunday afternoon. The rain chance looks like it will be very low for the New Year’s holiday with the next best chance of rain after today coming next Wednesday and Thursday.