Georgetown City Councilman releases statement after being charged with DUI

When I lifted this right hand, I meant every word, and I still do. I promised the people of Georgetown to remain humble and to never change, I now realize that is no longer possible. This isn’t Jesus Christ in this photo, It’s me, im human, we all make mistakes! But if anybody believes that I will let this stop me from doing what I promised is sadly mistaken! Shalene Simmons told me on day one, “Pelo”, your no longer regular, I told her “No mam”! I’m going to continue to be me! I now understand what she meant. I wanted to go to the same places, hang with the same people, do what was normal, but being an elected official, I understand now! For those that supported and truly knows me, this will only make me stronger!!! Only make me better!!! Only make me focus more on what I set out to do, and that is to improve Georgetown!!!!!!!! Some want to see me fail, but it’s not going to happen!!!! And one thing you all must remember.......... Innocent until “PROVEN” guilty!!!! Love you All!!! #OneGeorgetown

Tupelo Humes