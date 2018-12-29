Georgetown City Councilman releases statement after being charged with DUI

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) - A Georgetown City Council member was arrested and charged with DUI Saturday morning.
Abdul Tupelo Humes, 43, was charged with driving under the influence, according to the Georgetown County Detention Center.
Humes was booked at the detention center at approximately 7:15 a.m. He was released under a $992 bond.
Following his release, Humes has posted a statement on his facebook page saying “we all make mistakes.”
Humes was elected to city council in November 2017.
