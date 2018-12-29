If you are going to run from police, don’t drop your phone

BERKELEY COUNTY , SC (WCSC) - If you’re going to run from the cops, make sure you secure your valuables.
On Friday, 30-year-old Shawn Hagan found out the hard way that it’s easier to comply with officers than to run.
While fleeing deputies, Hagan dropped his cell phone. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office took the opportunity to return the device to its rightful owner.
Deputies logged into Hagan’s Facebook account and posted a simple message: “Hi Shawn, you lost your phone while running from the police. Contact Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office if you want it back.”
On Saturday, Hagan was apprehended. The sheriff’s office thanked the many people who sent tips leading to Hagans arrest. Deputies say Hagan attempted to flee again but was caught.
Hagan is facing charges for the initial fleeing as well as drug charges.
